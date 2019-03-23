Man in hospital after Camelon attack

Police enquiries are continuing after a man was assaulted in Camelon yesterday and rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Persistent local reports suggest a knife was involved in the attack, which happened in mid-afternoon, but police are currently unable to say if this was the case.

A trail of blood reportedly led from the pharmacy to a block of flats.

Some may find our video of the scene disturbing.

The entrance to a close in Abercrombie Street was cordoned off.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured the aftermath of the attack.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.