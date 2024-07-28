Man in critical condition after being found with serious injuries in Grangemouth flats
The man, who is currently in a critical condition in hospital, was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A premises in Kersiebank Avenue, opposite Grangemouth Stadium, was taped off as investigations continued today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5am on Sunday, July 28, we were called to a report of a man found with serious injuries within the close of a block of flats in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth.
“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as critical. Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0897 of Sunday July 28.