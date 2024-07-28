Man in critical condition after being found with serious injuries in Grangemouth flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are now investigating an incident in Grangemouth where a man was found with serious injuries in the common close of a block of flats.

The man, who is currently in a critical condition in hospital, was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A premises in Kersiebank Avenue, opposite Grangemouth Stadium, was taped off as investigations continued today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5am on Sunday, July 28, we were called to a report of a man found with serious injuries within the close of a block of flats in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of an injured man in Grangemouth(Picture: Submitted)

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as critical. Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”