Man in court to face claims he tried to injure policeman

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in court today charged with allegedly trying to injure a policeman on Bannockburn Road.

The man has also been charged with alleged road traffic and drugs offences, following the incident at around 8.35pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile a 31-year-old man has also been reported on warrant in connection with alleged drug offences.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and are urging anyone with information to get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 3445 of January 20, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.