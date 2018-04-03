Man in court over Maddiston incident

A man is due to appear in court today (Tuesday) in connection with an incident at Millbank Terrance in Maddiston on Sunday evening.

Police attended at around 10pm and discovered a 27-year-old man had suffered stab wounds.

Sergeant Andy Angus, based at Falkirk Police Station, said: “Police were alerted and responded immediately to the incident.

“A police helicopter was also present due to the indication of an outstanding suspect but we soon found out there were only two males involved.”

Police confirmed that the injured man is now in a stable condition at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.