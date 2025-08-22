Man in court over alleged 'indecent exposure' in Falkirk

A 23-year-old man appeared in court this week following an alleged indecent exposure offence.

Saif Aref Ageed was arrested on Saturday, August 16 during the protest outside the Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk’s Kemper Avenue.

The former hotel is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

Ageed appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, August 18 charged with intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner at others with the intention that they would see them and making an obscene gesture towards others.

The alleged incident took place at the former Cladhan Hotel. Pic: Michael Gillen

He is also charged that between June 1 and August 16 he did engage in sexual activity at a window in front of others.

Ageed, who had an interpreter appointed, was bailed and the case was continued without plea until September 12.

The first alleged incident took place while a protest was being held outside the Cladhan building organised by the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future over concerns relating to “community safety”, including who was being housed in the building.

A counter protest was also held by Stand up to Racism, Falkirk Trades Union Council and local residents.

On the day around 750 people attended with police eventually forced to close Kemper Avenue due to the large numbers.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for breaching the police cordon as officers tried to keep the two groups apart. He was given a recorded police warning.

Save Our Future & Our Kids Future has announced it will be holding another “peaceful protest” on Saturday, August 30. This time it will take place outside the office of Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank in Newmarket Street.