Man in court in Falkirk facing indecent communications charges

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 30th Jun 2024, 09:09 BST
Police have confirmed a man was arrested following alleged indecent communication offences.

It is understood that it followed alerts from a UK online group which tracks people contacting under-age youngsters.

The 45-year-old man appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, June 27, 2024 a 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with indecent communication offences. He’s due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, June 28.”