Man in court in Falkirk facing indecent communications charges
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have confirmed a man was arrested following alleged indecent communication offences.
It is understood that it followed alerts from a UK online group which tracks people contacting under-age youngsters.
The 45-year-old man appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, June 27, 2024 a 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with indecent communication offences. He’s due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, June 28.”