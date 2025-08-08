Man in court after cannabis farm discovered in Falkirk home
The cultivation was discovered at the house in Bantaskine Street.
Residents living nearby reported several police vans and cars parked in the street since late on Wednesday.
A man has since been arrested and charged by police.
He was due to appear in court earlier today (Friday).
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15pm on Wednesday, August 6 we were called to a property in Bantaskine Street, Falkirk where a cannabis cultivation was discovered.
“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, August 8.
"Enquiries are ongoing.
"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."