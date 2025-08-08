Man in court after cannabis farm discovered in Falkirk home

Published 8th Aug 2025
Neighbours in a Falkirk residential street had police vehicles outside their homes for two days after a drug farm was discovered in a property.

The cultivation was discovered at the house in Bantaskine Street.

Residents living nearby reported several police vans and cars parked in the street since late on Wednesday.

A man has since been arrested and charged by police.

The cannabis cultivation was found in a property in the residential street.

He was due to appear in court earlier today (Friday).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15pm on Wednesday, August 6 we were called to a property in Bantaskine Street, Falkirk where a cannabis cultivation was discovered.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. He is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, August 8.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

