A man has appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court after an alleged attempted carjacking.

Stephen Rennie is charged with assault to injury, robbery, and failing to display a number plate properly, following an alleged incident at around 7.45pm last Wednesday in a Tesco car park in Camelon.

Rennie (51), of Cumbernauld, made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and released on bail.