Man guilty of attacking Bonnybridge mum

A thug who attacked a teenager and a mother-of-three is facing jail after subjecting both to years of abuse.

Gavin McPhee subjected Naomi Maguire to three and a half years of “almost continual” physical abuse.

He rammed her with a Ford Fiesta, punched and kicked her, seized her by the throat, and cut her arms with a knife.

She told a court: “I thought I was going to die.”

McPhee (35), also battered a previous partner after becoming jealous of her horse.

McPhee took up with Ms Maguire after splitting from his partner of over five years, Sarah Burns.

Miss Burns, now a 31-year-old mother-of-three, said he had grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a cupboard in their bedroom in Bonnybridge during their relationship.

She said: “He didn’t like the attention I used to give to my horse.”

After a six day trial at Stirling Sheriff Court, a jury unanimously found McPhee, of Raploch, Stirling, guilty of assaulting Miss Burns to her injury between May 2008 and August 2013, and assaulting Miss Maguire to the danger of her life between October 2013 and April 2017.

He had denied all the offences.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson deferred sentence until May 1 for reports and allowed bail to continue but warned that custody was likely.