Man given three months to ‘behave’ after Laurieston assault

A man who assaulted his partner then ignored a court order to stay away from her has been given three months to prove he can keep out of trouble.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Mark Epton was told if he behaves between now and then he will avoid being sent to jail.

The court was told the 42-year-old attacked April Thomson at a house in School Road, Laurieston, on January 21. The next day he was released on bail with the added condition he have no contact with her, but breached that hours later by repeatedly phoning her.

Deferring until August 1, Sheriff Craig Caldwell told Epton, from Armadale, that if he complies he will consider a financial penalty instead of custody.