Kevin Vivers, 58, committed the offences in the West Lothian and Forth Valley areas between 1985 and 2021.

He was found guilty of 27 charges at the High Court in Livingston on November 1 last year and sentenced today (Friday), at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Unemployed Vivers, from Bathgate, West Lothian, was found guilty of 27 charges including nine rapes as well as serious sexual and physical assaults.

Kevin Vivers was given an Order for Lifelong Restriction, and will spend at least 10 years in prison, for a series of sexual offences and animal cruelty offences. Pic: Police Scotland

Five of the charges involved animal cruelty, the jury hearing how Vivers kicked and punched pet dogs, slashed the throats of some and drowned others.

During trial, one woman told how she was repeatedly kicked on the head and body during an attack by Vivers.

Another was subjected to serious sexual assaults while she slept. One victim was 14 years old when she was sexually assaulted by Vivers. He went on to physically attack and rape her when shewas an adult.

Commenting after sentence, Katrina Parkes, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Kevin Vivers is a habitual offender who has subjected women to appalling physicaland sexual assaults over more than three decades.

Vivers was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh. Pic: TSPL

“We hope it is some reassurance to others – and comfort to his victims – that his criminal behaviour has been brought to an end by today’s sentence.

“As prosecutors, we are grateful for the courage of his victims. They bravely spoke out in the pursuit of justice, even when the offending occurred some years ago.

“I would encourage all victims or witnesses of similar offending to come forward, report it and seek support.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steven McMillan said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims and their families. It is from their reports that we were able to build a significant case against Vivers, whichultimately resulted in his sentencing today. I hope this brings them some comfort and helps them move forward.

“This was a difficult case due to the horrendous nature of Vivers’s crimes and the sickening animal abuse, which spanned so many years.

“I want to make it clear to anyone who has experienced sexual abuse that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes. I would encourage any victims to come forward and report it to

police.