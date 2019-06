A Grangemouth man who tried to break into a garden shed gave false details to police who apprehended him.

Liam Wilkie (26) of Torwood Avenue attempted to break into the shed at Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on May 23, 2019 and later used a false name and date of birth to avoid detection, arrest and prosecution.

Sheriff Livingston ordered Wilkie to carry out 160 hours unpaid work and placed him under supervision for two years.