John McMurdo (47) sent his ex-partner unwanted social media messages and behaved in a way that caused her fear and alarm. McMurdo, 19 Tinian Crescent, Newmills, Fife, admitted the offence he committed in Larbert and Airth between April 10 and July 28. He was fined £400.

McMurdo, 19 Tinian Crescent, Newmills, Fife, admitted the offence he committed in Larbert and Airth between April 10 and July 28. He was fined £400.