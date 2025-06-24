Man found guilty of death of brother in Forth Valley property
Today (Tuesday), Boan D’Arc, who is also known as Thomas McLelland, 60, was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of the culpable homicide of Jamieson McLelland.
On January 6 last year, around 11.45pm police officers were called to a property on The Hill in Thornhill near Stirling.
Jamieson, who was 56, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died on January 23.
D’Arc is due to be sentenced at a later date.
Detective Inspector Robert Wallace, Forth Valley CID, said: “My thoughts remain with Jamieson’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what happened to him. I hope this conviction will provide them with some form of justice.
“Violence has no place in our communities and we work tirelessly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."