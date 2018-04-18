Man flashed pictures of his privates at female drivers on Falkirk motorway

A motorist was placed on the sex offenders register today after shadowing cars with women drivers and flashing pictures of his privates at them on his mobile phone.

Richard Skedzielewski drew his VW Golf alongside two separate cars driven by females on the M80 towards the end of the evening rush.

Prosecutor Ruaraidh Ferguson said: “On both occasions he engaged cars driven by females.

“He drove up alongside them, and while doing so he used one hand to display to them a hand-held device.”

He said that it showed a photograph of male privates.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told one of the women whom Skedzielewski flashed the pictures at was 26, and had her mother in the car with her at the time.

The other woman was 49.

They were travelling between junctions seven and nine on the motorway, from close to the village of Haggs to a point near Stirling itself, when the incidents occurred.

Skedzielewski (30) undertook the Honda driven by one woman and drove beside it one-handed, while using the other to “repeatedly display” the handheld device. He then drove alongside the other woman’s BMW, again using one hand to repeatedly show the driver the mobile, and moving between lanes in an attempt to stop it overtaking.

Mr Ferguson said: “He was trying to draw the driver’s attention to the device he was displaying by peeping his horn.

“Both women reported the incidents to the police.”

Skedzielewski was traced and admitted being on the motorway at the time in question.

But he insisted: “I didn’t use my phone while driving.”

Skedzielewski, of Castlehill View, Kilsyth, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously while failing to maintain proper control, and causing the women to look at an indecent image, contrary to the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “The court will require reports.”

He deferred sentence until May 17 for background reports, and continued Skedzielewski’s bail.

Defence agent Ian Smart said he would reserve his speech in mitigation for the sentencing hearing.