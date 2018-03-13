Man fined for drunken assault on partner

A house party got out of hand when a man grabbed and held his partner by the neck.

Blair Hollinsworth (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed at an unknown address in Tamfourhill at some point between December 1, 2016 and February 28, 2017.

Sheriff Derek Livingston questioned the vague timescale of the charge, stating: “Presumably the complainer does not know the exact date the offence was committed and it’s not the case this party they were both at lasted for three months.”

Claire Rowan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for 10 months. They were both at a house party in Falkirk and the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

“He pushed the complainer and held her by the neck for ten seconds and caused her to fall onto a couch. At this point the complainer slapped the accused and this caused the incident to come to an end.”

The court heard Hollinsworth had consumed a large quantity of alcohol at the party, but he did recall the assault happening.

Sheriff Livingston said: “This is your first domestic conviction but you have two previous convictions for other matters. This was a brief but unpleasant assault – you put your hands around someone’s neck for ten seconds.”

Sheriff Livingston fined Hollinsworth, 6 Turnbull Grove, Dunfermline, £360 which he agreed to pay back at a rate of £40 per week.