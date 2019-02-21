Man due in court in connection with Hallglen attempted armed robbery

A man is due in court in connection with four attempted armed robberies, one of which took place in Hallglen.

The 24-year-old is expected to appear at Alloa Sheriff Court today (Thursday) following an incident at Ladbrokes in Hallglen Shopping Centre on Tuesday, January 22 among others.

The first of the other three incidents took place at a Ladbrokes store in Ochil Street, Tullibody on Monday, January 21.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 23 the Betfred shop in Ochil Street, Tullibody was also targeted, while a fourth attempted robbery took place at tattoo studio Santa Cruz in Huntly Crescent, Stirling that afternoon.

All incidents involved staff being threatened with a knife and an unsuccessful demand being made for money.

Detective Inspector Frank Travers, of Forth Valley’s CID, said: “These incidents were understandably distressing to the staff members affected, as well as concerning to other local businesses.

“I want to reassure our communities that we have been working tirelessly to investigate these incidents since they were reported, using all resources at our disposal.

“A man has now been arrested and charged in connection with these, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to the businesses and the public for their continued support throughout our enquiries.”