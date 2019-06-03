Man due in court in connection with attempted murder of woman in Dunipace

A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a woman in Dunipace.

The 55-year-old was arrested in relation to an incident in Milton Row on Friday night and is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.

The woman (31) is still in a “serious condition” in hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 31-year-old woman, which took place at an address on Milton Row in Dunipace around 7.30pm on Friday, May 31.

“The woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.”