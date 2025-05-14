Man due in court after car was stolen from Falkirk area
The vehicle was stolen on the evening of Tuesday, April 29.
He has also been arrested and charged in connection with damage to properties in Edinburgh.
The incidents happened at properties in the Campion Road and Cumnor Crescent areas of the city during the evening of last Saturday, May 10.
Police officers executed a warrant at an address in the Gilmerton area this morning where the man was arrested.
He has been charged and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on tomorrow, May 15.
Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “We continue to work at pace to identify and apprehend anyone we believe is involved in incidents of violent disorder, and arrests will continue as our investigation progresses.
"If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."