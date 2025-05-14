Man due in court after car was stolen from Falkirk area

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 14th May 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 19:10 BST
A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with reset after a car was stolen from the Falkirk area.

The vehicle was stolen on the evening of Tuesday, April 29.

He has also been arrested and charged in connection with damage to properties in Edinburgh.

The incidents happened at properties in the Campion Road and Cumnor Crescent areas of the city during the evening of last Saturday, May 10.

The trial is taking place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Police officers executed a warrant at an address in the Gilmerton area this morning where the man was arrested.

He has been charged and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on tomorrow, May 15.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “We continue to work at pace to identify and apprehend anyone we believe is involved in incidents of violent disorder, and arrests will continue as our investigation progresses.

"If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please get in touch."

