Man due in court after cannabis farm found in Bo'ness
On Thursday police officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in Borrowstoun Place, Bo'ness where they uncovered the cannabis farm worth potentially over £100,000.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court for drugs offences.
It comes days after police uncovered another cannabis cultivation in an industrial estate at Stenhouse Road, Carron, with the street value of the recovery in the region of £1.7 million.
Three men, aged 26, 31 and 34 were arrested and charged following the raid on February 5.
A police spokesman said: “Information from the public is vital to our work in tackling drug activity in our communities. If you have any concerns or information please contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.