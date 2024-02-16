Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday police officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in Borrowstoun Place, Bo'ness where they uncovered the cannabis farm worth potentially over £100,000.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court for drugs offences.

It comes days after police uncovered another cannabis cultivation in an industrial estate at Stenhouse Road, Carron, with the street value of the recovery in the region of £1.7 million.

This was the second high value cannabis discovered in the area in recent days. Pic: Michael Gillen

Three men, aged 26, 31 and 34 were arrested and charged following the raid on February 5.