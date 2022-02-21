Man due in court after Bo'ness break-in

Police were alerted to an incident at a business premises in the town’s Hope Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Saturday, February 19, officers were called to Hope Street, Bo’ness, following a report of a break-in.

"A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the break-in and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Monday).”

