Man due in court after Bo'ness break-in
A man is due to appear in court today (Monday) following a break-in in Bo’ness over the weekend.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:26 pm
Police were alerted to an incident at a business premises in the town’s Hope Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.15am on Saturday, February 19, officers were called to Hope Street, Bo’ness, following a report of a break-in.
"A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the break-in and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Monday).”