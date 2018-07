A 32-year-old man committed his third driving while disqualified offence on the M876 Dennyloanhead to Kincardine Road near Glenbervie on May 4.

Ross Ferguson, 3f Ross Walk, Kilmarnock, admitted the crime, which he committed within a few months of his previous driving offence.

He was banned for three years and jailed for eight months back dated to May 4.