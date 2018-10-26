Man drove on Avonbridge road without licence or insurance

A man who drove along an Avonbridge road without a licence or insurance has been banned from getting behind the wheel for four years.

Kevin Fergus (32), 5 Mount Pleasant, Armadale, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Main Street and the B8028 on September 3 when disqualified.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that Fergus has a record of driving offences but hadn’t offended for “a substantial period”.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “I’m going to give you a chance to desist from reoffending.”

As well as being disqualified for four years, reduced from five due to his plea, Fergus was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work within nine months and placed under supervision for two years.