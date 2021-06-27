Man drove in Falkirk town centre when banned from roads
A man who drove in Falkirk town centre while banned from the roads has been hit with a lengthier disqualification.
David Morrison, 9 Keith Crescent, Kincardine, was initially disqualified from driving for six months in January.
He then admitted getting behind the wheel in Bank Street – while he was on bail – on May 1.
The 32-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday alongside defence solicitor Dick Sandeman, who said his client appreciated it was a “foolish thing to do”.
Mr Sandeman added: “He knows he’s going to be disqualified for a more significant period than he was on the last occasion.”
The court was told Morrison is employed as a joiner and could pay a “large fine”.
He was disqualified for a year and had his licence endorsed.
Morrison was also ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months as an alternative to custody.