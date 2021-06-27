Man drove in Falkirk town centre when banned from roads

David Morrison, 9 Keith Crescent, Kincardine, was initially disqualified from driving for six months in January.

He then admitted getting behind the wheel in Bank Street – while he was on bail – on May 1.

The 32-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday alongside defence solicitor Dick Sandeman, who said his client appreciated it was a “foolish thing to do”.

Kincardine resident David Morrison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court after driving in Bank Street, Falkirk while banned from the roads. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Mr Sandeman added: “He knows he’s going to be disqualified for a more significant period than he was on the last occasion.”

The court was told Morrison is employed as a joiner and could pay a “large fine”.

He was disqualified for a year and had his licence endorsed.

Morrison was also ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within 12 months as an alternative to custody.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.