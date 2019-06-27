Man dies in ‘suspicious’ Camelon incident following murder reports

A man has died in ‘suspicious’ circumstances following an incident in Camelon and another man has been seriously injured.

A third man has been arrested by police in connection to the incident.

Police raced to Burnside Court at 7.20am this morning (Thursday) after being alerted to an assault.

There were also unconfirmed reports that a murder had taken place as a result of a stabbing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said he could not confirm the man’s death was being treated as a murder but that it was ‘suspicious’ and stressed that enquiries were ongoing.

He said: “Police in Forth Valley responded to a report of an assault at an address in Burnside Court, Camelon, at around 7.20am on Thursday, June 27.

“Upon arrival, two men were found with serious injuries and were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service, however, sadly one of the men passed away.

“His death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

“A man has been arrested in connection with this incident.”