Man dies in hospital following Bo'ness incident

A man who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Bo’ness on Wednesday has died.

By Fiona Dobie
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:24 pm
Police have confirmed a man who was left with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Bo'ness has died in hospital. (Credit: John Devlin)
Police confirmed on Saturday, Douglas Struthers, 62, who was seriously injured within a property in the town’s Barony Court earlier this week, had died in hospital.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The man, who can now be named as Douglas Struthers, was seriously injured within a property in Barony Court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

"He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, however died today, Saturday, September 17.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, September 16, 2022.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”