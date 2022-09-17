Man dies in hospital following Bo'ness incident
A man who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Bo’ness on Wednesday has died.
Police confirmed on Saturday, Douglas Struthers, 62, who was seriously injured within a property in the town’s Barony Court earlier this week, had died in hospital.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “The man, who can now be named as Douglas Struthers, was seriously injured within a property in Barony Court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
"He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, however died today, Saturday, September 17.
"A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Most Popular
"Enquiries are ongoing.”