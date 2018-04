A 52-year-old man has admitted dealing drugs at Falkirk Old Parish Church.

Brian Stokes (52) was dealing class C drug diclazepam at the church on Manse Place, Falkirk between June 13 and June 14 last year.

Stokes, 34 Grove Street, Denny, admitted the offence after he was caught with 53 tablets.

He said he would only give people tablets if they asked for them.

Stokes was placed on a 12-month supervised community payback order with the condition he engage with drug treatment services.