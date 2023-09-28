News you can trust since 1845
Man convicted of murdering mother-of-one in her Forth Valley home

A man has been convicted of murder following the death of a 28-year-old woman in her Forth Valley home.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
Christopher McGowan, 28, was found guilty today (Thursday) following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, October 25 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Claire Inglis, 28, died at her home in Cultenhove Crescent, St Ninians, Stirling, on Sunday, 28 November, 2021 after being attacked by McGowan.

Christopher McGowan who was found guilty of murder. Pic: Police Scotland
The court heard that Ms Inglis, a mother-of-one, sustained 76 injuries during McGowan's attack.

Judge Michael O'Grady described it as a "crime of utter wickedness".

Detective Inspector Will Harley of Forth Valley CID, said: “Claire had a young family when her life was ended by this horrific attack.

“Her loved ones have been left absolutely devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“While this conviction can’t change what happened, I hope that it brings at least a degree of closure for her relatives and friends.

“This was a horrendous crime, which involved significant levels of violence. Christopher McGowan cruelly took Claire’s life, showing complete disregard for her and her family.

“He will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“Violence like this has no place in our society and we will continue to work closely with our partners to bring perpetrators to justice.”