A man consumed items to prevent police recovering them in Falkirk on the same day he was caught in possession of class A drug diamorphine.

Paul Keegan (40), 52 Ewing Avenue, Falkirk, committed the offence in Glebe Street on August 22, 2018.

He has also been charged with obstructing police in Princes Street, Falkirk on October 19.

A warrant was issued for Keegan’s arrest as he failed to show in court last week.