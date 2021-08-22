Man chucked bag of dog dirt at bus driver in filthy Falkirk faeces attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 9.30am on Saturday, August 7, an unknown male has thrown a bag of dog excrement at a bus driver in Cumbrae Drive, Falkirk. If you have any information to assist this enquiry please call 101 and quote ref 1056 of August 7.”

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if they have any information regarding this incident.

