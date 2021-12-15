Man charged with stalking offences in Falkirk

The 21-year old was charged with following three separate women as they walked in the Thornhill Road area of town.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in July and December of this year.

Falkirk Sheriff Court

Police confirmed the man was charged with three counts of Criminal Justice and Licensing (S) Act 2021 S39 (Stalking).

They said he is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.

