Man charged with Bo’ness and Falkirk housebreaking, frauds and theft crimes

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of crimes, including housebreaking, frauds and theft from a vehicle.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have committed the offences in Bo’ness and Falkirk between April 2019 and January 2020.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday and was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Jo Moffat, of the Stirling Proactive Crime Team, said: “The arrest and detection of these crimes is not only a result of the work conducted by the Proactive Crime Team and uniformed officers, but also the vital assistance and support from the public.

“We are aware of the impact that these types of crimes have on our communities and would like to re-assure the public that we are committed to tackling such crimes and apprending those responsible for committing them.”

More information on home and property protection is available here.