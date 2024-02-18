Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Larbert Railway Station on February 16 following reports of a disturbance on a train on the Edinburgh to Dunblane line.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the station and will remain in custody until appearing in court on Monday.

Police said a 20-year-old man was in a serious condition in hospital following the incident.

The incident occurred on a train heading to Larbert Station on Friday evening. Pic: Scott Louden

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident on board a train heading to Larbert railway station around 7.40pm on February 16.

"He will be remanded in custody until his appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, February 18.