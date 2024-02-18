News you can trust since 1845
Man charged with attempted murder after incident on train at Larbert railway station

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident on a train on Friday evening.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Feb 2024, 09:46 GMT
Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Larbert Railway Station on February 16 following reports of a disturbance on a train on the Edinburgh to Dunblane line.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the station and will remain in custody until appearing in court on Monday.

Police said a 20-year-old man was in a serious condition in hospital following the incident.

The incident occurred on a train heading to Larbert Station on Friday evening. Pic: Scott LoudenThe incident occurred on a train heading to Larbert Station on Friday evening. Pic: Scott Louden
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident on board a train heading to Larbert railway station around 7.40pm on February 16.

"He will be remanded in custody until his appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, February 18.

"A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital. A second man in his 20s has been released from hospital."