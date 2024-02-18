Man charged with attempted murder after incident on train at Larbert railway station
Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Larbert Railway Station on February 16 following reports of a disturbance on a train on the Edinburgh to Dunblane line.
A 46-year-old man was arrested at the station and will remain in custody until appearing in court on Monday.
Police said a 20-year-old man was in a serious condition in hospital following the incident.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident on board a train heading to Larbert railway station around 7.40pm on February 16.
"He will be remanded in custody until his appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, February 18.
"A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital. A second man in his 20s has been released from hospital."