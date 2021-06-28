Man charged over Larbert street indecent exposure incident

The alleged offence took place at the junction between Hallan Road and King Street on Friday night.

Police have confirmed a 46-year-old man was charged over the incident.

Police have charged a man over an indecent exposure incident in Larbert. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A tweet posted by Forth Valley Police read: “A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with an indecent exposure which happened at Hallan Road and King Street #Larbert at around 6.30pm on Friday, 25 June, 2021.

“He is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.