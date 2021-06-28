Man charged over Larbert street indecent exposure incident
A man has been charged with “indecent exposure” in a Larbert street.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:38 pm
The alleged offence took place at the junction between Hallan Road and King Street on Friday night.
Police have confirmed a 46-year-old man was charged over the incident.
Read More
Read MoreTrains between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk cancelled due to fight between ...
A tweet posted by Forth Valley Police read: “A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with an indecent exposure which happened at Hallan Road and King Street #Larbert at around 6.30pm on Friday, 25 June, 2021.
“He is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.”