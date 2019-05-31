Man charged in connection with M876 crash near Larbert

A man has been charged in connection with careless driving after a police car was struck by another vehicle when responding to a crash.

Two policemen, as well as the man who was driving the Renault Clio which hit their vehicle, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following yesterday’s incident, which took place at around 8.15am on the M876 near the slip-on to the M9 at Junction 7, Larbert.

Officers had originally been called to the scene at around 7.40am to a report of a Vauxhall Corsa having left the road.

A woman who was driving the Corsa was uninjured and checked at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The police vehicle had been parked on the hard shoulder before the collision with the Clio as emergency services worked to clear the scene of the initial crash.

The 38-year-old man who was driving the Clio has now been charged over the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The road was reopened at around 1.30pm and Police Scotland has thanked motorists for their patience during this time.