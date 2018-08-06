Man charged in connection with Carron Lidl attacks

Police have charged a man with assault following a violent incident at Carron’s Lidl superstore last week.

Two members of staff at Lidl required medical attention after the incident on Wednesday, August 1.

One worker suffered a cut to her head following the incident at the premises in the Carron Centre, Ronades Road, just before 3pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A male has been charged in connection with this incident.”

Back in April the supermarket was broken into twice in the space of 48 hours as its front door was smashed in before bottles of booze were stolen from the premises.

Police received two separate reports of thefts from the Ronades Road Lidl between Saturday, April 21 and Monday, April 23.

Around 12 bottles of alcohol were taken during the break-ins.