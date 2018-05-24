Man charged after Stenhousemuir swan attack

A man has now been charged after an attack on a swan which sparked outrage on social media.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 9pm on Sunday, May 6, in Stenhousemuir’s Lido Park.

The swans have been nesting at the Lido Park in Stenhousemuir

Videos showing a nesting swan being violently attacked later appeared on social media, upsetting many users.

After the matter was brought to their attention, police issued an appeal for witnesses, branding the behaviour “completely unacceptable”.

Now they have confirmed that a 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscsal.