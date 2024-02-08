Man charged after series of incidents across Forth Valley
A 20-year-old man has been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a series of thefts and break-ins across the Forth Valley area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A series of four properties were targeted in Reddingmuirhead, Larbert, Falkirk and Bridge of Allan, last month.
Police revealed that three vehicles were also stolen during these incidents.
According to officers, the arrest follows extensive enquiries with the 20-year-old expected to appear at court at a later date.
Detective Inspector John Currie, from Stirling police station, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.
“If anyone has any concerns about potentially suspicious activity in their community, please call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”