Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A series of four properties were targeted in Reddingmuirhead, Larbert, Falkirk and Bridge of Allan, last month.

Police revealed that three vehicles were also stolen during these incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to officers, the arrest follows extensive enquiries with the 20-year-old expected to appear at court at a later date.

The incidents occurred across Forth Valley. Pic: TSPL

Detective Inspector John Currie, from Stirling police station, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.