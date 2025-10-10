Man charged after machete incident at Falkirk area railway station

Police have reassured the public after an incident last month saw a man at a railway station with a machete.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from British Transport Police had been called to Polmont railway station on the evening of Tuesday, September 9 after reports of a disturbance.

However, prior to their arrival officers from the Braes community team and response officer from Grangemouth attended and arrested a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was understood he had possessed a machete which he had then thrown away.

The incident occurred last month. Pic: John Devlin

With the help of dog handler PC Morrison and Police Dog Eli the knife was recovered in a nearby grassy area.

The man was later charged for being in possession of a bladed article in a public place by BTP officers.

Bo’ness and Braes Community Sergeant Wallace said: “This was a good example of policing resources positively coming together to not only protect the public but also to provide reassurance to those who witnessed the incident, being brought to a successful conclusion.”

To report a crime in your area call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.