Man charged after machete incident at Falkirk area railway station
Officers from British Transport Police had been called to Polmont railway station on the evening of Tuesday, September 9 after reports of a disturbance.
However, prior to their arrival officers from the Braes community team and response officer from Grangemouth attended and arrested a man.
It was understood he had possessed a machete which he had then thrown away.
With the help of dog handler PC Morrison and Police Dog Eli the knife was recovered in a nearby grassy area.
The man was later charged for being in possession of a bladed article in a public place by BTP officers.
Bo’ness and Braes Community Sergeant Wallace said: “This was a good example of policing resources positively coming together to not only protect the public but also to provide reassurance to those who witnessed the incident, being brought to a successful conclusion.”
To report a crime in your area call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.