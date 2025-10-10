Man charged after machete incident at Falkirk area railway station

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:13 BST
Police have reassured the public after an incident last month saw a man at a railway station with a machete.

Officers from British Transport Police had been called to Polmont railway station on the evening of Tuesday, September 9 after reports of a disturbance.

However, prior to their arrival officers from the Braes community team and response officer from Grangemouth attended and arrested a man.

It was understood he had possessed a machete which he had then thrown away.

The incident occurred last month. Pic: John Devlin

With the help of dog handler PC Morrison and Police Dog Eli the knife was recovered in a nearby grassy area.

The man was later charged for being in possession of a bladed article in a public place by BTP officers.

Bo’ness and Braes Community Sergeant Wallace said: “This was a good example of policing resources positively coming together to not only protect the public but also to provide reassurance to those who witnessed the incident, being brought to a successful conclusion.”

To report a crime in your area call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

