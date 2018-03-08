Man charged after driving through closed section of M80

A man has been convicted of dangerous driving after ignoring signage and travelling through a closed section of motorway in Forth Valley.

Brendan Abraham (38) was charged after he entered onto a shut-off stretch of the M80, north of Junction 7, Haggs, on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Falkirk Sheriff Court heard how Abraham had continued to drive his Ford Mondeo through road work areas — closed for carriageway resurfacing — despite workers trying to flag him down.

Police were contacted before Abraham was traced and charged under Section 2 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Abraham was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete a 100-hour community payback order.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley Road Policing Division, said: “The reckless behaviour of Brendan Abraham while behind the wheel of his vehicle put not only his own life, but the lives of road workers at risk.

“He showed an utter disregard for the safety of those working on the site and his lengthy ban from driving should serve as a strong reminder to all road users to abide by road works signage at all times.”