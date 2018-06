A man caught with a stash of cannabis in Bonnybridge has been fined and placed under 12-month offender supervision.

Scott MacLean (28) was found to be in possession of £700 worth of the class B drug at an address in the village’s Dickburn Crescent on September 13 last year.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, MacLean, 13 Hawthorn Drive, Fallin, was fined £350, reduced from £400 because of his guilty plea, as part of a community payback order.