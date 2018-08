A man was caught in possession of a “significant” amount of class A drugs.

Dyllan Ballard (20), 9 Balure Crescent, Fallin, had cocaine and ecstasy on his person, with an intent to sell the latter, in Burnbank Road, Falkirk on November 11, 2017.

Ballard was ordered to complete 200 hours’ unpaid work within six months and placed under supervision for a year.