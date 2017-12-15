Man caught with arsenal of deadly weapons in park

Police caught a man in a park carrying enough bladed weapons to start a small war – his cache included a metal club, fighting stick, razor wire, axes and 11 knives.

Lajos Mate (44), 50 Stewart Road, Falkirk, was stopped by officers in Victoria Park, Thornhill Road, Falkirk with the offensive weapons.

Appearing at a summary trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, he was found guilty of being in possession of one metal club, two fighting sticks, a quantity of razor wire, three axes and 11 knives on April 3.

He was fined £300.