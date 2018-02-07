Man caught dealing drugs outside Falkirk Sheriff Court

Police officers have been busy in the Falkirk area this week making a number of arrests for drug offences.

Two men, aged 17 and 20, were reported to the Procurator Fiscal for possessing drugs following the recovery of MDMA, or ecstasy, from two premises in the Falkirk area.

A 34-year-old man was observed on CCTV dealing drugs outside Falkirk Sheriff Court. He was apprehended by police and found in possession of a quantity of Class A drug heroin. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man was remanded in custody.

Community Police Sergeant Andrew Angus said: “We are committed to targeting those involved in the supply of controlled drugs in our community. Anyone with information should call us or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”