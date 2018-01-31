Man caught behind wheel - despite being banned

A recently banned driver made the mistake of getting behind the wheel of a motor car again.

Ian Baird (33) was stopped by police while he drove on the A9 near Falkirk Stadium.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Baird admitted the offences of driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on December 17 last year. Addressing Baird directly, Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You took the decision to drive this car not terribly long after you had earlier been disqualified. If you commit this offence again you will go to jail.”

Baird, 30 Arran Court, Alloa, was banned from driving for a further 12 months and ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work within six months.