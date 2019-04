A man who had been fighting and causing a disturbance in Bonnybridge on Friday night was later caught by police hiding in a garden.

Officers then discovered that he was wanted for two theft by shopliftings in the Denny area and he has since been charged with these offences and will appear in court.

Anyone with information about a crime can call 101 or give the information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.