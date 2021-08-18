Man breached order by contacting partner in Grangemouth two days after being bailed

Declan Harvey, 24, admitted committing the offence in Grangemouth on May 16 by approaching, contacting or attempting to approach, contact or communicate with the woman.

Harvey, of 129 Juniper Avenue, East Kilbride, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, where defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Mr Biggam added: “The issue regards a dispute over money.

East Kilbride man Declan Harvey appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“He lost control of himself and the offence occurred. They now have a child together and the suggestion is it’ll be a relationship that’ll continue.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead asked why Harvey had initially been released on bail at Airdrie Sheriff Court.

His solicitor replied: “I understand it concerns a breach of bail.”

Sentence was deferred until November 11 to await the outcome of Harvey’s Airdrie case and for him to be of good behaviour.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.