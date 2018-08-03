Man breached non-harrassment order after going to Bo’ness Fair

An offender breached the conditions of his non-harassment order when he was discovered in the company of his partner.

Alan Roberts (33) had been banned from having any contact with Kimberley Cairns, but they still spent the weekend of the Bo’ness Fair together and were caught in each other’s company in the town’s Union Street on July 1.

Defence solicitor Andy Bryson said: “It’s an offence that has literally turned up on his doorstep. She told him she had contacted Livingston Sheriff Court with a view to having the non-harassment order dropped.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said the ban was still in place and told Roberts to complete 60 hours unpaid work in three months.