Man breached bail order by repeatedly contacting Falkirk woman on social media
A man who breached a bail order by contacting a Falkirk woman via social media failed to show for a court appearance
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 4:45 am
John Gallagher, 24, was granted bail with the condition he didn’t approach her.
However, he repeatedly contacted her via social media networks between February 1 and February 13.
Gallagher, 19 Hillcrest Drive, Alloa, was expected at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
Sentence was previously deferred for Gallagher to be of good behaviour.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until June 3 for Gallagher’s personal appearance.