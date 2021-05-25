Man breached bail order by repeatedly contacting Falkirk woman on social media

John Gallagher, 24, was granted bail with the condition he didn’t approach her.

However, he repeatedly contacted her via social media networks between February 1 and February 13.

John Gallagher, of Alloa, failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Gallagher, 19 Hillcrest Drive, Alloa, was expected at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Sentence was previously deferred for Gallagher to be of good behaviour.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until June 3 for Gallagher’s personal appearance.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.