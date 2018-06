A 43-year-old from Langlees bought a car and drove it despite the fact he was banned from driving.

Veslav Lukasevic, 7 Dunvegan Drive, Langlees, admitted driving while disqualified – his third such offence – and with no insurance in Williamson Avenue, Bainsford on April 24.

Sentence was deferred for two weeks for a report regarding the health of Lukasevic’s wife.